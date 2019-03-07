Delvonte' entered into eternal rest on March 5, 2019 at the age of 25. Survived by his parents, Reginald and Chiquita Wiley; sisters, Delacia and Brenesha Wiley; brother, Deldridge Wiley; special friend, Tiffany Guillory and her son, Mason Jenkins. Visitation Saturday, March 9, 2019 1:00 pm until religious service at 2:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Reverend Albert Haynes officiating. Interment St. Peter Baptist Church Cemetery, Erwinville, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Delvonte' Jerome Wiley.
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2019