Delvonte' entered into eternal rest on March 5, 2019 at the age of 25. Survived by his parents, Reginald and Chiquita Wiley; sisters, Delacia and Brenesha Wiley; brother, Deldridge Wiley; special friend, Tiffany Guillory and her son, Mason Jenkins. Visitation Saturday, March 9, 2019 1:00 pm until religious service at 2:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Reverend Albert Haynes officiating. Interment St. Peter Baptist Church Cemetery, Erwinville, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2019
