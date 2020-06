Or Copy this URL to Share

Demarcus Charles Shepherd 22, died on May 28, 2020. Visitation will be Sat. June 6 from 10:00 AM until Noon at Jericho International Ministries, 9466 Greenwell Springs Rd. Professional Service entrusted to A. Hamilton Platinum Funeral Service (225) 952-9111.

