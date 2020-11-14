Demarcus D. Smith III, age 93, a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on October 26 peacefully at his residence. D.D. was a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge where he attended LSU. There he met and married Frances Alderman his wife of over seventy years. After a career at Exxon, he became owner of Apex Aire, Inc which he immensely enjoyed, working well into his 80's. D.D. is survived by Lyda Frances (Fran), one son Demarcus D. Smith IV (Cherie), three grand children, Rebecca Helveston (David), Travis W. Smith and Dylan, and one great grand daughter Vivienne Helveston.He was preceded in death by his parents, Demarcus D. Smith, Jr and Eunice B. Smith, and three sisters, Virginia Robertson, Beverly Mangus and Dorothy Smith. A private memorial service was held where he was interred at St James Episcopal Church.The family of D.D. wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Lora Gray and IPC Services along with the wonderful and loving caregivers, Sholonda, Erica, Brenda, Arian, and Lori who made his last few years special for him. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.