Demarcus Dewayne Brown entered into eternal rest on May 23, 2020 at the age of 33. Survived by his parents, Bridgette L. Brown and Darryl W. Thompson; daughters, Azariah M. L. Brown and Akiyah I. Brown; sons, Demarcus D. Young and Demarcus D. Brown; sisters, Brittany, Daria and Shellenie; brothers, Darrell, Kendell, Darien, Cameron and DeMari. The public may view Friday, May 29, 2020 9:00 am until 10:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. The family will have a private service following the Visitation. Interment Southern Memorial Gardens, Baton Rouge, LA. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 27 to May 28, 2020.