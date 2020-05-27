Demarcus Dewayne Brown
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Demarcus's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Demarcus Dewayne Brown entered into eternal rest on May 23, 2020 at the age of 33. Survived by his parents, Bridgette L. Brown and Darryl W. Thompson; daughters, Azariah M. L. Brown and Akiyah I. Brown; sons, Demarcus D. Young and Demarcus D. Brown; sisters, Brittany, Daria and Shellenie; brothers, Darrell, Kendell, Darien, Cameron and DeMari. The public may view Friday, May 29, 2020 9:00 am until 10:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. The family will have a private service following the Visitation. Interment Southern Memorial Gardens, Baton Rouge, LA. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Viewing
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved