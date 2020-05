Demarcus Dewayne Brown entered into eternal rest on May 23, 2020 at the age of 33. Survived by his parents, Bridgette L. Brown and Darryl W. Thompson; daughters, Azariah M. L. Brown and Akiyah I. Brown; sons, Demarcus D. Young and Demarcus D. Brown; sisters, Brittany, Daria and Shellenie; brothers, Darrell, Kendell, Darien, Cameron and DeMari. The public may view Friday, May 29, 2020 9:00 am until 10:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. The family will have a private service following the Visitation. Interment Southern Memorial Gardens, Baton Rouge, LA. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.