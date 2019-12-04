DeMarcus Montral Wells was born on September 20, 1980 and departed this life to be with our Lord and savior, on Sunday November 17, 2019 at the University Medical Center in New Orleans, LA. He was a 1999 graduate of Southern Lab. He was employed by Avondale Shipping, Turner Industries and Performance contractors as a crane operator. DeMarcus was also a member of the Nubian Kruzers Motorcycle Club. DeMarcus leaves to cherish his memories: one daughter, Destiny, three sons; Desean, Dallas Wells all of Baton Rouge, LA and Kaymon Roy of New Orleans, LA; His loving mother and stepfather, Paulette Wells-Jones (Kenny), his father and stepmother; Montral Palmer (Michelle), one sister; Ashtyn Palmer of Baton Rouge, LA, four brothers; Matt, Anthony, Adon all of Baton Rouge, LA, and Cordario Antonie of Houston, Texas. Officiating Pastor, Brian Lawrence of New Life Missionary Baptist Church, Zachary, LA. Viewing is from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. followed by religious services at 2:00 p. m. at Greater King David Baptist Church, 222 Blount Rd., Baton Rouge, LA 70807 on Saturday, Dec. 7th. Charles Mackey Funeral Home in charge, 1576 Robin St., Baton Rouge, LA 70807. Interment Winnfield Gardens – 7221 Plank Rd. Baton Rouge, LA 70811.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 4 to Dec. 7, 2019