Demeitrus Martin entered into eternal rest Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Hospital at the age of 46. She leaves to cherish her memories Daughter Brittany Martin, Son D'Andre Joseph, Father Charles Martin Sr., 2 Sisters Harretta Martin and Mary Castle, 4 Brothers Charles Martin Jr., Drexel Martin, Henry Martin, and Christopher Richard, Ex- Husband Maurice Joseph, Nieces, Nephews, and host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her Mother Andra Martin Burgess and Son David Martin. Walk-through Viewing Saturday, March 28, 2020 8:30 am until 10:30 am at Resting Place Funeral Home, 7840 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, La 70806. Due to public health concerns CDC recommendations will be enforced such as only 10 individuals at a time emphasizing social distancing. Graveside to follow at 11:00 am at Southern Memorial Gardens. Professional Services entrusted to Resting Place Funeral Home.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2020