Demetra J. Epps (1973 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Demetra, you will be missed . May you RIP"
    - Joyce Howard
Service Information
Winnfield Funeral Home - Baton Rouge - Baton Rouge
7221 Plank Rd
Baton Rouge, LA
70811
(225)-357-2675
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Winnfield Funeral Home
7221 Plank Rd
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Winnfield Funeral Home
7221 Plank Rd
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Winnfield Funeral Home
7221 Plank Rd
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Obituary
Demetra J. Epps, 45, a resident of Baton Rouge, LA. Born August 16, 1973, she passed away July 22, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center. She was an employee of Blue Cross Blue Shield for the last five years. She leaves to cherish her son, Jeffrey D. Mulkey Jr.; his father, Jeffrey D. Mulkey Sr.; her father, Dan Epps Jr.; sister, Sharon Ann Gallerson and other siblings. Visitation will be held on Friday August 2, 2019 4pm to 7pm and continue Saturday August 3, 2019 9am until religious services at 11am. Visitation and Religious services will be at Winnfield Funeral Home, 7221 Plank Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70811.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2019
