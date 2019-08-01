Demetra J. Epps, 45, a resident of Baton Rouge, LA. Born August 16, 1973, she passed away July 22, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center. She was an employee of Blue Cross Blue Shield for the last five years. She leaves to cherish her son, Jeffrey D. Mulkey Jr.; his father, Jeffrey D. Mulkey Sr.; her father, Dan Epps Jr.; sister, Sharon Ann Gallerson and other siblings. Visitation will be held on Friday August 2, 2019 4pm to 7pm and continue Saturday August 3, 2019 9am until religious services at 11am. Visitation and Religious services will be at Winnfield Funeral Home, 7221 Plank Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70811.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2019