Demetrius Orlando Robertson Jr.
2003 - 2020
Demetrius Orlando Robertson, Jr., affectionately known as "DJ" , was born on March 15, 2003 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He transitioned to eternal rest on Saturday, September 19, 2020. Demetrius was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church under the leadership of Rev. Gregory McClay and past leadership of Rev. Demetrious Slaughter. Demetrius attended school in the East Feliciana Parish School District for 13 years. In his 9th grade year, he enrolled at Slaughter Community Charter School. Demetrius was a sweet, loving soul. He was a kind , easy going and well respected young man. He was loved by all. Demetrius leaves to cherish his memories his parents, Demetrius and Nancy Robertson, Sr., his loving sister and best friend, Demaria Elizabeth, grandparents, Odie Spears, Lyvinia Bates, Emanuel (Myrtis) McClinton and Joseph (Diane) Williams, great-grandmother, Lena Robertson, step-grandmother, Margaree Banks, aunts, Alicia (Brandon) Duncan, Monica McClinton-Murray, Brittany Williams, uncles Frank (Coronda) Bates Jr., Jermey Bates and Joseph Tramon Williams, god-parents, Ava Conrad, Wendell and Uronda Beckwith, Nakisha Bryant-Davis, Sherman Dugas Jr., Chad Taylor and Devan Spurlock, foster-grandparents, Louis (Gloria) Collins, god-sister, Malia, god-brothers, Wendell, Kendell, Justin, James, Daelon, Sherman, Korey, and Caleb, special friends, Jada Kelly and Kaley Robinson, a host of great aunts, uncles and cousins. Demetrius was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Clovis and Nancy Banks, Ed Cain and James Robertson, foster grandparents, Anderson and Oda Jones. Visitation at Richardson Funeral Home, 11816 Jackson Street, Clinton, LA 70722 Friday, September 25, 2020, 6:00 pm-8:00 pm and Saturday, September 26, 2020, 11:00 am-12:00 pm. Graveside Burial following the Final Visitation at Asbury Community Cemetery, Clinton, LA.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Richardson Funeral Home
SEP
26
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Richardson Funeral Home
SEP
26
Burial
Asbury Community Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Richardson Funeral Home
11816 Jackson Street
Clinton, LA 70722
(225) 683-5222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
1 entry
September 23, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Mary Anne Newman-Clinton Elementary School
Acquaintance
