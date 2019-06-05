A native of Lakeland, LA, Demps 'Papa' Williams Sr. was a man who exemplified true virtue. On Saturday, June 1, 2019, Demps entered into eternal rest at the age of 89. He is survived by two daughters: Christine (Norman) Battley and Patricia Williams; two sons: Ike Williams and Spencer (Augustine) Williams Sr.; and one sister, Lucinda (Leroy) Brown, all of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Celebration of Life will be held Friday, June 7, 2019 at Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church located at 9700 Scenic Hwy. Baton Rouge, LA 70807. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the service at 11 a.m. Interment at Winnfield Memorial Park, located at 7221 Plank Rd., Baton Rouge, LA 70811. 'Papa' will truly be missed.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 5 to June 7, 2019