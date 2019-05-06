Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ourso Funeral Home 13533 Airline Highway Gonzales , LA 70737 (225)-647-8608 Send Flowers Obituary

Deneen LaCroix Draves, a native of White Castle and a resident of Prairieville, La. passed away Friday, May 3, 2019 in Prairieville at the age of 54. Deneen was a customer service representative. A memorial gathering will begin on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Ourso Funeral Home, Gonzales from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a Celebration of Life service to be held at 7:00 PM celebrated by Rev.Charles McKinley. Deneen is survived by her grandson: Bentley Mackay of Prairieville, daughter and son-in-law: Jessica L. Mackay and Brandon of Prairieville, mother: Mary Chauvin LaCroix and step-dad Nohe Hermosillo of French Settlement, mother-in-law: Caroline Draves of Lake Charles, 2 step-children: Meagan Draves Facio and Tyler Draves both of Texas, 3 sisters and brothers-in-law: Terrie and Jeffrey Oliphant of Denham Springs, Melissa and Lucian Welch of Prairieville and Suzanne and Shane McKay of Watson, 1 brother: Richard Joseph LaCroix of Baton Rouge, 1 sister-in-law: Carrie Draves of Lake Charles, her favorite cousin: Robin Bajon Edwards of Lottie and numerous nieces and nephews. Deneen is preceded in death by her husband: Frank Draves, Jr., father: Richard Francis LaCroix, 1 niece: Miranda Leigh LaCroix, father-in-law: Frank Draves, Sr., sister-in-law: Amy Draves, brother-in-law: Steven Sheese and her beloved fur baby Saydee.

