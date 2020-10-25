1/1
Denise Ann Daggs
Denise Ann Daggs departed this life on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at her residence in Thibodaux, LA. She was 57 and a native of Napoleonville, LA. Visitation on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, Napoleonville from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Visitation to continue in Williams and Southall Chapel on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 9:00 am to religious services at 11:00 am. Burial in St. Paul Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy. 1; Napoleonville, LA. 70390. To sign guestbook or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
OCT
27
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
OCT
27
Service
11:00 AM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
