Denise Barbier "NeNe Eller, a loving wife, mother, godmother, sister, aunt and friend went to her eternal home on Thursday, April 13, 2020. She was 54 years old. Denise loved spending time with her family and friends. She leaves behind to cherish her memories her loving husband of 31 years, Robert "Bobby" Eller; two daughters, Valerie M. Eller, Rachel E. Eller; mother, Patsy Messina; two brothers, Dennis Barbier, Daryl Barbier and wife Brittany; sister, Becky Watts and numerous nieces, nephews, godchildren and friends. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Special thanks to St. Joseph Hospice for the exceptional care of our loved one. A Memorial Service Celebrating her Life will be held at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 1 pm, conducted by Fr. Mike Moroney. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangement under the direction of Seale Funeral Home.