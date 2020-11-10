Denise Derbes Miller, 55, resident of Grand Isle, Louisiana, loving wife, daughter, sister, and aunt, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020, in New Orleans, Louisiana. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at 2:00 pm on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Our Lady of the Isle Catholic Church, Grand Isle, LA followed by burial in the church cemetery. Denise was born June 7, 1965, at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She grew up in Richmond, Virginia, where she enjoyed roller skating and school gymnastics. Later Denise moved to Baton Rouge, LA, where she attended Broadmoor High School, then moved to Blacksburg, Virginia, then Eau Claire, Wisconsin, back to Baton Rouge and Central, then to LaPlace before falling in love with Grand Isle and settling there with her husband. Denise is survived by her husband Larence "Booty" Miller as well as her sisters Sherry Gott and partner Deb Mowe, Debra Bialkowski, and Jennifer Derbes. She leaves behind niece Monica Derbes, stepmother Janice Derbes, Uncle Burt and Aunt Frankie Fare, and cousin Candace Derbes. She was preceded in death by her father Claud Derbes, her mother Sherry Fare Gott and her step-father Charles Gott. Denise was the sweetest, kindest, most loving person I ever met, I look forward to seeing you in Heaven. – Husband, Booty. Any prayers, comments or help with final expenses send to: Larence Miller, P.O. Box 1117, Grand Isle, LA 70358. Services by Falgout Funeral Home Galliano.

