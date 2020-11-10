1/1
Denise Derbes Miller
1965 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Denise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Denise Derbes Miller, 55, resident of Grand Isle, Louisiana, loving wife, daughter, sister, and aunt, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020, in New Orleans, Louisiana. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at 2:00 pm on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Our Lady of the Isle Catholic Church, Grand Isle, LA followed by burial in the church cemetery. Denise was born June 7, 1965, at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She grew up in Richmond, Virginia, where she enjoyed roller skating and school gymnastics. Later Denise moved to Baton Rouge, LA, where she attended Broadmoor High School, then moved to Blacksburg, Virginia, then Eau Claire, Wisconsin, back to Baton Rouge and Central, then to LaPlace before falling in love with Grand Isle and settling there with her husband. Denise is survived by her husband Larence "Booty" Miller as well as her sisters Sherry Gott and partner Deb Mowe, Debra Bialkowski, and Jennifer Derbes. She leaves behind niece Monica Derbes, stepmother Janice Derbes, Uncle Burt and Aunt Frankie Fare, and cousin Candace Derbes. She was preceded in death by her father Claud Derbes, her mother Sherry Fare Gott and her step-father Charles Gott. Denise was the sweetest, kindest, most loving person I ever met, I look forward to seeing you in Heaven. – Husband, Booty. Any prayers, comments or help with final expenses send to: Larence Miller, P.O. Box 1117, Grand Isle, LA 70358. Services by Falgout Funeral Home Galliano.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Falgout Funeral Home
17330 West Main Street
Galliano, LA 70354
(985) 632-6112
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved