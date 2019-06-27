Denise "KiKi" Evelyn Shumway, a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away at her home on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at the age of 65. She will always be remembered for her sassy personality and her love of high heeled shoes. She is survived by her daughter, Kelli Messina Cropper and husband Devin; grandchildren, Brianna Dugas and husband Clayton, Daniel Cropper, Devyn Cropper; great-grandson, Nathan Michael Dugas; brother, Calvin Douglas Shumway, Jr.; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Johnny Messina; parents, Doug and Audrey Shumway; siblings, Michael Shumway and Pamela Deslatte; and her devoted dogs, Barbie, Pearl, and Sissy. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs, LA on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 8:30 a.m. until Funeral Service at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Garden.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 27 to June 29, 2019