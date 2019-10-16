Denise J. Folse departed this life on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. She was 43, a native and resident of Thibodaux, LA . Visitation on Friday, October 18, 2019 at St. Mark Baptist Church, 106 Hwy 1014, Labadieville, LA from 8:00am to Religious Services at 10:00am. Burial in the Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA. (985)447-2513. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019