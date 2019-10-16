Denise J. Folse

Guest Book
  • "Denise you will be truly missed, always kept a smile on..."
    - Mrs Nancy Lewis-Dumas
Service Information
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA
70390
(985)-369-7231
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Mark Baptist Church
106 Hwy 1014
Labadieville, LA
View Map
Service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mark Baptist Church
106 Hwy 1014
Labadieville, LA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Denise J. Folse departed this life on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. She was 43, a native and resident of Thibodaux, LA . Visitation on Friday, October 18, 2019 at St. Mark Baptist Church, 106 Hwy 1014, Labadieville, LA from 8:00am to Religious Services at 10:00am. Burial in the Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA. (985)447-2513. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.