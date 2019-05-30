Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ourso Funeral Home 134 Houmas Street Donaldsonville , LA 70346 (225)-473-8122 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. Elizabeth Catholic Church Paincourtville , LA View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Elizabeth Catholic Church Paincourtville , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Denise Marie Aucoin, a native of Brusly St. Martin and a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on May 28, 2019, at the age of 90. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend who will be greatly missed. She enjoyed being a housekeeper for most of her life but most of all loved being with her family and friends. She is survived by her daughter, Paulette Dugas and spouse, Randy; her sister, Ruby B. Hernandez; one grandchild, Brian Dugas and spouse, Sarah; two great grandchildren, Joseph and Marilyn Dugas. She is preceded in death by her parents, Noe and Genevieve Blanchard; her first husband, Hilliet J. Crochet; her second husband, Jean L. Aucoin; her son, Wayne Patrick Crochet; one granddaughter, Melissa Renee Crochet; two sisters, Alenia Dugas and Lee Anna Henry; and three brothers, Claude J. Blanchard, Earl T. Blanchard, and Olivier J. Blanchard. The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Hospice of Baton Rouge, with a very special thanks to nurses, Ximaena and Carmin for their care and compassion. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church from 9:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am in Paincourtville. Burial to follow in the church cemetery. Father Joe Vu will be officiating.

