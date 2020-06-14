Dennis A. "Julio" Gomez
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Funeral services will be held for Dennis A. "Julio" Gomez on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, 6:00pm at Ourso Funeral Home. Visitation will take place on Tuesday starting at 4:00pm and concluding at 8:00pm. Mr. Gomez passed away on June 13, 2020. He was 64 years old. Julio enjoyed boating. He was a long time member of the Baton Rouge Boat Club. Known for being the life of the party, Julio had a passion for entertaining and cooking for his family and friends. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed by all. He is survived by his wife Stacie Garraway Gomez; son, Dennis Gomez; mother, Lena Jo Gomez; sisters, Denise Berthelot and husband Pershing, Stacey Carol Summerhill and husband, Brian; stepdaughter, Krystal Villeneuve and husband Chet; stepson, Cody Penalber and wife Autumn and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Dennis Gomez, Sr.; sister, Sammye Ann Gomez; sister-in-law, Tammy Garraway; maternal grandparents, Sam and Marietta Papa and paternal grandparents, Dennis and Claudia Gomez. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales (www.oursofh.com) is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 14 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Ourso Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ourso Funeral Home
13533 Airline Highway
Gonzales, LA 70737
2256478608
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 14, 2020
Sure gonna miss your dry wit & quick smile ... RIP my friend.
Van Reech
Friend
June 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Ourso Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved