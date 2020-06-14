Funeral services will be held for Dennis A. "Julio" Gomez on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, 6:00pm at Ourso Funeral Home. Visitation will take place on Tuesday starting at 4:00pm and concluding at 8:00pm. Mr. Gomez passed away on June 13, 2020. He was 64 years old. Julio enjoyed boating. He was a long time member of the Baton Rouge Boat Club. Known for being the life of the party, Julio had a passion for entertaining and cooking for his family and friends. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed by all. He is survived by his wife Stacie Garraway Gomez; son, Dennis Gomez; mother, Lena Jo Gomez; sisters, Denise Berthelot and husband Pershing, Stacey Carol Summerhill and husband, Brian; stepdaughter, Krystal Villeneuve and husband Chet; stepson, Cody Penalber and wife Autumn and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Dennis Gomez, Sr.; sister, Sammye Ann Gomez; sister-in-law, Tammy Garraway; maternal grandparents, Sam and Marietta Papa and paternal grandparents, Dennis and Claudia Gomez. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales (www.oursofh.com) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 14 to Jun. 16, 2020.