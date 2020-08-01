Dennis Ates, resident of Gramercy and native of Milton, FL, he lost his two year battle to liver cancer July 31, 2020 at the age of 63. He was a faithful employee for Roland J. Robert Distributor, Inc. in Gonzales, LA. Dennis had a sunny disposition a green thumb and loved his work, hunting and fishing. Visitation will be Tuesday August 4, 2020 at Rabenhorst Funeral Home 11000 Florida Blvd. from 9 am until Funeral service at 11 am in Rabenhorst Funeral Home Chapel. An additional service will be Thursday August 6, 2020 at 11 am at Crain Funeral Home in Milton, FL. Burial will be at Crain Cemetery in Milton, FL. Survived by his mother, Rebecca Yates; father, Mack Ates; sister, Theresa Ates Brown; brother, Anthony Ates; half- sister, Nyoka Ates Ogden; nieces; Shanna brown and Tara Brown; nephews; Elton Johno and Jesse Ates. Dennis was preceded in death by his grandparents, McKinley Ates and Birdie Hinote Ates; step-father, Milton L. Yates. Special thanks to Roland J. Robert Distributors, Inc. for their special consideration and support during this trying time.

