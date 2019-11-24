Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dennis C. DeLee. View Sign Service Information Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA 4230 High Street Zachary , LA 70791 (225)-654-4480 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA 4230 High Street Zachary , LA 70791 View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Bluff Creek Baptist Church Service 11:00 AM Bluff Creek Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Dennis C. DeLee, 80, a resident of Bluff Creek, LA, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019. He was a retired cattleman and union millwright for Crown Zellerbach. He was a longtime member of Bluff Creek Baptist Church where he served as a deacon, Sunday School teacher and choir member. As a graduate of Central High School, he excelled in football and track and later played football at Northwestern State College. He then transferred to LSU where he was a member of the Block and Bridle Club and the LSU National Livestock Judging Team. He coached Dixie Youth baseball and was an avid coach, competitor, participant, and observer of athletic events his entire life. There will be a visitation at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. in Zachary, LA, on Monday, November 25, 2019, from 5 pm until 8 pm. Visitation will resume at Bluff Creek Baptist Church on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, from 9 am until funeral services at 11 am conducted by Dr. Roger Sullivan and Dr. Darryl Wood. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and loving wife of 60 years, Patsy Edwards DeLee; daughter, Wendye DeLee Ashcraft and husband Lance of Harmony, FL; three sons, Dennis "Dee" DeLee and wife Gail of Greenwell Springs; Brent Kernan DeLee and wife Julée of Central, LA; Vernon Curt DeLee and wife Paula of Watson, LA; sister, Patty Davis and husband Jimmy of Watson, LA; brother, Jimmy DeLee and wife Linda of Central, LA; eleven grandchildren: Ty, Grace, and Dylan DeLee, Elizabeth, William, and James DeLee, Jordan, Taylor Beth, and Allie Ashcraft, and Mason and Brady DeLee. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Cora Lee DeLee; and infant brother Elliot Kernan DeLee. Pallbearers will be his grandsons. Honorary pallbearers will be his granddaughters. Share sympathies, memories, and condolences at Dennis C. DeLee, 80, a resident of Bluff Creek, LA, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019. He was a retired cattleman and union millwright for Crown Zellerbach. He was a longtime member of Bluff Creek Baptist Church where he served as a deacon, Sunday School teacher and choir member. As a graduate of Central High School, he excelled in football and track and later played football at Northwestern State College. He then transferred to LSU where he was a member of the Block and Bridle Club and the LSU National Livestock Judging Team. He coached Dixie Youth baseball and was an avid coach, competitor, participant, and observer of athletic events his entire life. There will be a visitation at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. in Zachary, LA, on Monday, November 25, 2019, from 5 pm until 8 pm. Visitation will resume at Bluff Creek Baptist Church on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, from 9 am until funeral services at 11 am conducted by Dr. Roger Sullivan and Dr. Darryl Wood. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and loving wife of 60 years, Patsy Edwards DeLee; daughter, Wendye DeLee Ashcraft and husband Lance of Harmony, FL; three sons, Dennis "Dee" DeLee and wife Gail of Greenwell Springs; Brent Kernan DeLee and wife Julée of Central, LA; Vernon Curt DeLee and wife Paula of Watson, LA; sister, Patty Davis and husband Jimmy of Watson, LA; brother, Jimmy DeLee and wife Linda of Central, LA; eleven grandchildren: Ty, Grace, and Dylan DeLee, Elizabeth, William, and James DeLee, Jordan, Taylor Beth, and Allie Ashcraft, and Mason and Brady DeLee. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Cora Lee DeLee; and infant brother Elliot Kernan DeLee. Pallbearers will be his grandsons. Honorary pallbearers will be his granddaughters. Share sympathies, memories, and condolences at www.CharletFuneralHome.com. Memorial donations may be made to Bluff Creek Baptist Church. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close