Dennis Charles Childress, a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend, passed away at his home on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at the age of 73. He was a native of Newport RI and a resident of Denham Springs, LA. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy. He retired from Exxon Mobile after 40+ years of service. Dennis is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Nora Childress; children, Angela Marie Loving and husband Michael, Melissa Dawn Sanchez and husband Ricky; grandchildren, London Futch, Tyler Loving, Lauren Boudreaux, Cody Loving, Katelyn Bradley, and Devyn Sanchez; great-grandchildren, Jasmin, Mariah, Marc, Ezra, Jonah, Breanna, Jordan, Saydie, and Chloe; brother, Terry Childress; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Lisa Kay Childress; parents, Elvin and Helen Childress; siblings, Danny Childress and Connie Lewis. Visitation will be held at Northside Baptist Church on Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.