Dennis Charles Childress, a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend, passed away at his home on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at the age of 73. He was a native of Newport RI and a resident of Denham Springs, LA. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy. He retired from Exxon Mobile after 40+ years of service. Dennis is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Nora Childress; children, Angela Marie Loving and husband Michael, Melissa Dawn Sanchez and husband Ricky; grandchildren, London Futch, Tyler Loving, Lauren Boudreaux, Cody Loving, Katelyn Bradley, and Devyn Sanchez; great-grandchildren, Jasmin, Mariah, Marc, Ezra, Jonah, Breanna, Jordan, Saydie, and Chloe; brother, Terry Childress; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Lisa Kay Childress; parents, Elvin and Helen Childress; siblings, Danny Childress and Connie Lewis. Visitation will be held at Northside Baptist Church on Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 22 to May 25, 2019