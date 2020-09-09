1/1
Dennis Dwayne Button
Dennis Dwayne Button, AKA Damien Alexander Van Horn, 54, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020 at his home in Walker, LA. Dennis was retired from PG&E for many years, as well working for Bell South and Cox Cable. He loved music and enjoyed playing under the name Damien Alexander Van Horn. He was a loving father, son, brother, fiancé, and friend. He will be missed dearly by all who knew him. He is survived by his mother, Mickey Ford-Nolan and stepfather, William Nolan; daughter, Holly Kay Button; brothers, Cecil "Chip" Edward Button, Jr. and wife, Michele and Brandon Todd Button; son, Thomas Cole Carter; sister, Elizabeth Marie Button; fiancé, Mia Wilkinson; ex-wife, Michele Button; stepmother, Toni Button; stepsisters, Mary Keenen, Keri Mannen, Kori Kreutz, Kelly Ford, and Debbie Ford; stepbrothers, Will Nolan, Kris Kreutz, John Ford. He was preceded in death by daughter, Brandie Marlane Button; father, Cecil Edward Button, Sr.; maternal grandmother, Floy Sumrall; paternal grandparents, John and Ola Schwartz; as well as 7 uncles and 2 aunts. The family will have a celebration of his life at a later date. Please share your condolences below.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
1720 S. Range Ave.
Denham Springs, LA 70726
(225) 664-4143
