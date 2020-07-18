1/1
Dennis George Necaise
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marine Vietnam veteran Dennis George Necaise has fought his last battle and is now in Heaven with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. A loving husband, father, Paw Paw, son, brother and friend, he passed away on July 15, 2020 at the age of 70. He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Jerrie Easley Necaise; his children Glenn McGraw, Greg McGraw, Grayson McGraw and Kaye Strong; his grandchildren Logan, Briahna, Rheyna, Bryce and Bella; and his siblings Betty Jo Green, Ralph Necaise Jr., Norman Necaise Sr., Rose Brumfield, Garry Necaise, Maureen Stuckey, Athena Copella, Theresa Necaise, Belinda Madanat and Nadine Harvey. He was preceded in death by his father, Ralph Necaise, Sr.; his mother, Elizabeth Necaise; his mother-in-law, Helen Easley Hodges; his brother, Harold Necaise; and his sister, Rachel Vincent. Dennis was rarely still as he gave unselfishly of himself by always helping others. He enjoyed watching New Orleans Saints and LSU Tigers football and especially loved his role as Paw Paw. He is cherished and loved deeply and will be missed greatly. Visitation will be at Seale Funeral Home, 1720 S. Range Ave., Denham Springs on July 21, 2020, beginning at 8 a.m. until the service at 10 a.m. Graveside will follow at New Zion Cemetery, 3841 Highway 38, Kentwood at 1 p.m.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jul. 18 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Visitation
08:00 - 10:00 AM
Send Flowers
JUL
21
Service
10:00 AM
Send Flowers
JUL
21
Graveside service
01:00 PM
New Zion Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
1720 S. Range Ave.
Denham Springs, LA 70726
(225) 664-4143
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved