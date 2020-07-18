Marine Vietnam veteran Dennis George Necaise has fought his last battle and is now in Heaven with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. A loving husband, father, Paw Paw, son, brother and friend, he passed away on July 15, 2020 at the age of 70. He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Jerrie Easley Necaise; his children Glenn McGraw, Greg McGraw, Grayson McGraw and Kaye Strong; his grandchildren Logan, Briahna, Rheyna, Bryce and Bella; and his siblings Betty Jo Green, Ralph Necaise Jr., Norman Necaise Sr., Rose Brumfield, Garry Necaise, Maureen Stuckey, Athena Copella, Theresa Necaise, Belinda Madanat and Nadine Harvey. He was preceded in death by his father, Ralph Necaise, Sr.; his mother, Elizabeth Necaise; his mother-in-law, Helen Easley Hodges; his brother, Harold Necaise; and his sister, Rachel Vincent. Dennis was rarely still as he gave unselfishly of himself by always helping others. He enjoyed watching New Orleans Saints and LSU Tigers football and especially loved his role as Paw Paw. He is cherished and loved deeply and will be missed greatly. Visitation will be at Seale Funeral Home, 1720 S. Range Ave., Denham Springs on July 21, 2020, beginning at 8 a.m. until the service at 10 a.m. Graveside will follow at New Zion Cemetery, 3841 Highway 38, Kentwood at 1 p.m.

