Dennis Jackson, born May 14, 1936, departed this life October 08, 2020, at his resident, surrounded by his family. He was an Army Veteran, received his honorable discharge in 1961. He attended Southern University and Toddy's Business School where he completed a course in IBM Business, Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He was baptized by the late Rev. McKinley Smith at Little Zion Baptist. He was employed as a Medical Technician at the National Hansen's Disease Center, in Carville, LA, where he was employed for 36 years. He was a faithful member at St. Mary Baptist Church, where he served faithfully until his health decline, under the leadership of Bishop Conway L. Knighton. He was a devoted and loving husband to Anna Catherine Jackson for 38 years. Dennis was the father of 5 living children; Darryl Jackson, Stephanie Jackson of Geismar, LA; Terry Anderson-Webb (Richmond), Baton Rouge, LA: Judith Anderson, Marietta, GA and Lorita Anderson-Hawkins (Otis) of Baton Rouge, LA. Preceded in death by mother and father, Loney and Virginia Jackson, (Brother) Oscar Jackson, (Son) Albert Anderson, Jr., and other relatives. Due to Covid-19, masks must be worn to the viewing and funeral services. Family, friends, and parishioners of St. Mary Baptist Church are invited to attend the Funeral Services. A walk through viewing services will take place at Desselle Funeral Home, 263 Eddie Robinson, Sr., Drive, Baton Rouge, LA. 5 pm-7pm on Friday, October 16, 2020. The Services Saturday, October 17th, 2020, visitation from 9 am- 11 am, Home-Going services immediately following. St. Mary Baptist Church, 1252 North Acadian Thruway, Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Conway L. Knighton Officiating. Desselle Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store