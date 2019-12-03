Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dennis "Keith" Jarrett Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dennis "Keith" Jarrett Sr., a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, departed this life on November 29, 2019 at the age of 58. He was a graduate of Scotlandville Senior High School, class of 1980. He is survived by his wife, Karen Triggs-Jarrett. His mot-her, Wilma McCarthy-Jarrett and Mother-In-Law, Loris S. Hayes. Two children, DeLana Jarrett-Parker (Jay) and Dennis K. Jarrett Jr. Two grandchildren, Darius Jarrett and Jaci Parker. 6 siblings, Edward Jarrett Jr. (Ruby), Darrell Jarrett (Lillie), Cathy Gray (Jessie), Grady Jarrett (Elisha), Michael Jarrett and Kim Kelly (Rodney). He had a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-in-law, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his fat-her, Edward Jarrett Sr. Visitation is at the Living Faith Christian Center on Dec. 6, 2019 from 9:00 - 11:00. Service to follow at 11:00 (LFCC). Conducted by Bishop Raymond W. Johnson. Interment Heavenly Gates Mausoleum. Services provided by Hall Davis and Son Funeral Services. Dennis "Keith" Jarrett Sr., a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, departed this life on November 29, 2019 at the age of 58. He was a graduate of Scotlandville Senior High School, class of 1980. He is survived by his wife, Karen Triggs-Jarrett. His mot-her, Wilma McCarthy-Jarrett and Mother-In-Law, Loris S. Hayes. Two children, DeLana Jarrett-Parker (Jay) and Dennis K. Jarrett Jr. Two grandchildren, Darius Jarrett and Jaci Parker. 6 siblings, Edward Jarrett Jr. (Ruby), Darrell Jarrett (Lillie), Cathy Gray (Jessie), Grady Jarrett (Elisha), Michael Jarrett and Kim Kelly (Rodney). He had a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-in-law, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his fat-her, Edward Jarrett Sr. Visitation is at the Living Faith Christian Center on Dec. 6, 2019 from 9:00 - 11:00. Service to follow at 11:00 (LFCC). Conducted by Bishop Raymond W. Johnson. Interment Heavenly Gates Mausoleum. Services provided by Hall Davis and Son Funeral Services. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close