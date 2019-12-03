Dennis "Keith" Jarrett Sr., a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, departed this life on November 29, 2019 at the age of 58. He was a graduate of Scotlandville Senior High School, class of 1980. He is survived by his wife, Karen Triggs-Jarrett. His mot-her, Wilma McCarthy-Jarrett and Mother-In-Law, Loris S. Hayes. Two children, DeLana Jarrett-Parker (Jay) and Dennis K. Jarrett Jr. Two grandchildren, Darius Jarrett and Jaci Parker. 6 siblings, Edward Jarrett Jr. (Ruby), Darrell Jarrett (Lillie), Cathy Gray (Jessie), Grady Jarrett (Elisha), Michael Jarrett and Kim Kelly (Rodney). He had a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-in-law, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his fat-her, Edward Jarrett Sr. Visitation is at the Living Faith Christian Center on Dec. 6, 2019 from 9:00 - 11:00. Service to follow at 11:00 (LFCC). Conducted by Bishop Raymond W. Johnson. Interment Heavenly Gates Mausoleum. Services provided by Hall Davis and Son Funeral Services.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2019