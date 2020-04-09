The Lord is my shepherd I shall not want, Psalm 23. Dennis Joseph Ambrose, a native of Central and resident of Baton Rouge passed away on March 28, 2020 at the age of 69. He was born May 6, 1950 to Elma P. and Haney E. Ambrose, Jr. Dennis was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Dennis is survived by his wife of 48 years, Marilyn D. Ambrose; daughter Tiffany Cooper; and two grandchildren, Brayden and Keegan Cooper. He is preceded in death by his mother and father; and two brothers, JE and Francis Ambrose. Rest in peace, my love.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020