Funeral Services for Dennis Lee Tyson, age 60, will be held today, Friday, March 8, 2019 at New Light Baptist Church, 650 Blount Rd. Visitation from 9:00 a.m. until religious services at 11:00 a.m. Dr. Gil H. Wright, Pastor and Rev. Ramon Harrison, Officiating Minister. Interment Southern Memorial Gardens. His brilliant smile and jovial spirit will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Arrangements entrusted to Charles Mackey Funeral Home, 1576 Robin St.
Carney-Mackey Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
1576 Robin Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 774-0390
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019