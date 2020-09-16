Dennis Norwood Bickford, age 55, of Natalbany, Louisiana, went to his heavenly home on Wednesday, September 10, 2020. He was born on August 23, 1965, in Amite, Louisiana to Walter "Boe" Norwood Bickford and Thelma "Mickey" Powell Bickford. Dennis enjoyed working on his tractors, working with his horses, and fishing. He loved to be on the water and at times made his living as a commercial fisherman. Above all, he cherished being home with his family that he loved dearly. Dennis is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Dana Husser Bickford; his daughters, Callie Belle Bickford and Brittney Nicole Pearson; and his sister, Zandra Bickford Kron and her husband Kevin. He is also survived by: Nieces: Madison Kron, Amanda Husser and husband Casey (Colby, Cade, Colston, Casey), Katie McKnight and husband Justin (Owen, Oliver) and Jonelle Bickford. Nephews: Brian Bickford and wife Heather (Jeremy, Wyatt, and Olivia). Travis Bickford and wife Sissy (Jesse, Conner, Trent), and sister-in-law Bobbie Bickford; Father-in-law, Talmadge Husser; Mother-in-law, Sandra Husser; Brother-in-Laws: Derek Husser and Jana (Darah, Noah, Logan, Avery), Wade Husser and wife Erika (Lauren, Bryson, Maddux); Sister-in-laws: Sarah Husser Notariano and husband Jason (Parker), Lauren Husser Voight and husband Brandon (Daisy, Hunter), and Lacey Husser (Trevor, Trista, Trace). Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, "Boe" Bickford and "Mickey" Powell Bickford, and his brothers, Jesse Bickford and Larry Bickford, and the best beagle ever, Annabelle. A Visitation for Dennis will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home in Hammond. A Funeral Service Celebrating Dennis' Life will immediately follow visitation at 2:00 pm in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Loranger Community Cemetery in Loranger. Face masks are now mandatory to attend any visitation or service at the funeral home. Thank you for your cooperation. Dennis' guest book can be viewed on www.harrymckneely.com.