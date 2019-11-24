Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dennis Paul Phillips. View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dennis Paul Phillips went peacefully to be with our Heavenly Father Friday afternoon, November 22, 2019 at 6:14pm. He was born November 9, 1958 to his loving parents Gloria "Jinkie" Phillips and the late Patrick Earl Phillips Sr. of Greenwell Springs. Dennis was the middle child of 3 boys with Patrick "Rick" Phillips (wife, Patty) being the oldest and Michael Phillips (wife, Glenda) being the youngest. He shared a special friendship with each of his brothers. Dennis was a man that knew no stranger. His friendly personality, outgoing ways, contagious smile and gentle heart made him someone you wanted to be around. He loved any opportunity to share a good joke to make someone laugh. He followed in his father's footsteps as an electrical contractor of Pat Phillips Electric Company for more than 40 years. He worked alongside his youngest brother, Michael, and his son, best friend and side kick, Dustin. His strong work ethic started at a young age. At the age of 16, he started selling Rick's crawfish catch of the day. 45 years later Phillips Crawfish LLC is still going strong operated by his son Dustin. He was more than a successful businessman. He was an honest, reliable man, that formed many friendships within the industry. Dennis was a family man. He had been married to his Redemptorist high school sweetheart, Janet Terito Phillips for 40 years. They were blessed with three beautiful children Dustin Paul Phillips, Nicole Phillips McGraw, and Kristen Phillips Richard. He was a simple man. He found complete joy during monthly family nights gathered at the dinner table with his wife, kids and eight grandkids. He also enjoyed family vacations, hunting and fishing, all while being surrounded by the ones, he loved the most. The simplest conversation with Dennis, always brought about smiling, laughing until it hurt and unforgettable memories. Dennis' memories live on through his wife Janet, son Dustin and his wife Brittany. They have four children Ava Kate, Dennin, Nola and Ellison. His daughter Nicole and her husband Brannon with their two sons, Branson and Brock. His youngest daughter Kristen with her husband Ben and their two sons Pearson and Connor. As well as many loving cousins, nieces, nephews and lifelong friends. Visitation will be Tuesday November 26 from 4:00-8:00 with a rosary being said at 4:30-5:00 at Greenoaks Funeral Home (9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge, LA 70815) Wednesday November 27, visitation will continue at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, (14040 Greenwell Springs Rd. Greenwell Springs, LA 70739) at 10:30 until Catholic funeral Mass at 12:00. Burial will reside at Greenoaks Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Alphonsus St. Vincent De Paul Food Pantry, any Pro-Life Organization or . Dennis Paul Phillips went peacefully to be with our Heavenly Father Friday afternoon, November 22, 2019 at 6:14pm. 