Dennis Provo
Dennis Provo entered into eternal rest on July 12, 2020 at the age of 77. He was a Retired Plant Supervisor with Georgia Gulf. Survived by his wife, Ora Nelson Provo; daughter, Casandra P. Bosley (Wayne); sisters, Lillie Blackson, Nearline Carlin, Virgie Provo and Barbara Pierce; brother, Delma Provo; grandchildren, D'Waynia Bosley and Chelsea D. Bosley; Godchildren, Mark Provo and Chantel Brooks. Visitation Friday, July 17, 2020 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Nazarene Baptist Church, 6571 LA 1 South, Addis, LA. Dismissal Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 10:00 am, Hall Davis and Son of Plaquemine, 58790 Iron Farm Rd., Plaquemine, LA. Interment Grace Memorial Park. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 15 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Nazarene Baptist Church
JUL
18
Removal
10:00 AM
Hall Davis and Son Funeral Services
Funeral services provided by
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
