Dennis Provo entered into eternal rest on July 12, 2020 at the age of 77. He was a Retired Plant Supervisor with Georgia Gulf. Survived by his wife, Ora Nelson Provo; daughter, Casandra P. Bosley (Wayne); sisters, Lillie Blackson, Nearline Carlin, Virgie Provo and Barbara Pierce; brother, Delma Provo; grandchildren, D'Waynia Bosley and Chelsea D. Bosley; Godchildren, Mark Provo and Chantel Brooks. Visitation Friday, July 17, 2020 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Nazarene Baptist Church, 6571 LA 1 South, Addis, LA. Dismissal Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 10:00 am, Hall Davis and Son of Plaquemine, 58790 Iron Farm Rd., Plaquemine, LA. Interment Grace Memorial Park. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com