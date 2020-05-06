Dennis Randall Ring was born August 6, 1952, in Texarkana, Arkansas to Billy JD and Billie M. Dennis is survived by his wife, Sherry, daughter, Megan and her husband Dalton, sons, Randall and Paul; and by his brother, David, and wife Karen, and nephews, Tim and Matthew. He was preceded in death by his parents, Billy JD and Billie M., brother, Carey, and niece, Patricia. Dennis graduated from Grand Prairie High, Grand Prairie, Texas, in 1970. He attended Grand Canyon College and UT Arlington before transferring to Baylor University where he graduated with a B.S. Degree in Biology in 1974. Dennis was accepted as a graduate student in the Entomology Department at Texas A&M University. Dennis spent the fall of 1974 living in Hamilton, Texas doing experiments on pecan weevils in an orchard. Dennis began graduate school at Texas A&M University in the spring of 1975, and graduated with a Master of Science degree in 1978 in entomology. He completed his Ph.D., in 1981 in entomology where he developed the first computer model of the behavior of the pecan nut casebearer, which became the basis for current models. Pecan producers use this model saving them more than $20 million in costs and damage. His other work at the Pecan Insect Lab at TAMU greatly aided the development of the first IPM strategy to manage pecan arthropods. Dennis held several post-doctoral positions. He worked in the screw worm lab in Mission, Texas and Chiapas, Mexico; then at the USDA pecan station in Byron Georgia, the sugarcane entomology lab in the Texas A&M station at Weslaco, Texas, and the cotton insects lab at the Texas A&M Research station in Corpus Christ, Texas. In 1995, he found his calling when he was hired by the AgCenter at Louisiana State University as an extension entomologist where he worked until 2020. He spent 25 years as a productive and respected Professor and Extension Entomologist with the Department of Entomology. His knowledge of insects and his enthusiasm for sharing that knowledge were unparalleled. Over his career, Dennis had extension responsibilities for pests of structures and households, pecans, rice, sweet potatoes, small fruits, stored products, fruit trees, vegetables, ornamentals, turf, and others. However, the pest that he most combatted was the Formosan subterranean termite. Dennis coordinated of the Lois Caffey Termite Training Center, served on the Governor's Formosan subterranean termite task force, and spearheaded Operation Full Stop, a USDA-funded program to reduce the impact of Formosan subterranean termites in the French Quarter. Dennis published over 75 scientific papers and many technical articles, and received more than $9 million in grant funding. He gave over 1000 talks on entomology in his career, and frequently lectured to graduate students in the LSU Department of Entomology. Dennis was a Board Certified Professional Entomologist. Among the professional awards received by Dennis were the Distinguished Achievement Award in Extension, Southeastern Branch, Entomological Society of America (2005), and Distinguished Service Award to the Certification Board, Southeastern Branch, Entomological Society of America (2017). Dennis loved his job with the Department of Entomology in the LSU AgCenter and developed many friendships there. He spent many evening hours answering emails and talking with colleagues and clients. His knowledge of science extended from insects, geology, dinosaurs, botany, and statistics. The sports atmosphere at LSU was exciting and he fell in love with LSU football. Dennis attended Jackson Hewitt to prepare taxes, and became friends with the many colleagues he had there. During the years he found time be a family man. Dennis married his wife Sherry on March 13, 1976. Dennis and Sherry raised 3 children together. His kids loved him and the outdoor adventures he brought their way including fossil, insect, and plant collecting. A graveside service will be held at New Tabor Cemetery near Caldwell, Texas on Saturday May 16th at 12 noon. The public is invited, call for directions 512-545-4000. A memorial service will be held at LSU at a later date. Friends and relatives are invited to send condolences and/or sign the guestbook at: www.churchfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Advocate from May 6 to May 8, 2020.