Dennis "Denny" Ray Hall, a native of DeRidder and resident of Gonzales, passed away on February 1, 2020 at the age of 53. He was an Electrical Superintendent at Turner Industries for 34 years. He was the most caring and loving man with the biggest heart. Everyone that met him couldn't help but love him. He was full of humor with an infectious laugh and could make any situation fun. The biggest part of his heart was devoted to his loving wife of 34 years, 2 sets of identical twin girls, ages 33 and 32, and a son, age 28, who was his best friend. He is survived by his parents, Patty and William Hall; his wife, Tammy Hall; four daughters, Nichole Hall, Michelle Dugas (Scott), Aimee Hall and Jamie Lajaunie (Mickey); one son, Jacob Hall (Kaylyn); one sister, Kelly Hall; one brother, William Edward Hall, II (Vickie); twelve grandchildren, Bailey, Bryson, Brylie, Tucker, Hunter, Jordyn, Olivia, Fisher, Jaxon, Allison, Charleigh and baby boy Hall due in July 2020. He is preceded in death by his grandmother, Lydia Lindsey; his grandfather, Russell Lindsey; and father-in-law, Benny Bryant. The pallbearers will be Mickey Lajaunie, Scott Dugas, Jeff Scharwath, Danny Lindsey, Devin Triche and Rodney Hardin. The honorary pallbearer will be Bryson Bond. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 for 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Ourso Funeral Home in Gonzales, then continuing on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until the funeral services to begin for 12:00 p.m. at Ourso Funeral Home in Gonzales. Burial to follow at Oak Lane Memorial Park in Prairieville.

