Dennis Ray Stabiler, age 77, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. He was a native of Baton Rouge, and a longtime resident of Gulfport. Dennis was preceded in death by his wife, Sheila Stabiler; his parents, Rosario and Vera Stabiler; and his brothers, Donald Stabiler and Warren Stabiler. He is survived by his children, Stacey Barrett (Andrew), Denise Mikesich (Darren), Jude Stabiler (Darryl), and Jimmy Stabiler; his grandchildren, Christopher Barrett (Anna) and Joshua Barrett (Joshua); his brother, Wayne Stabiler (Shirley); his sister-in-law, Margaret Stabiler; and his great grandchildren, Andrew Banks Barrett and Joseph Bray Barrett. Dennis was a big hearted, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He loved his family more than anything. As the youngest, he looked up to and loved all of his brothers. He was proud of the family he and Sheila created. He was a natural with woodworking and carpentry, and could build anything from a deck to a pier, to amazing play structures for his great-grandchildren. He loved to golf, especially with his grandchildren and son-in-law. He cooked with passion, and loved nothing more than to make jambalya, gumbo, or boil crawfish for his family and friends. What the heart has once known, it will never forget. He will be missed more than he will ever know, and will remain in our hearts forever. The family requests memorial donations to be made to The Back Bay Mission, www.thebackbaymission.org. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, February 29, 2020, at St. Paul Chapel, Pass Christian, with a visitation from 1:00 PM until the mass. Interment will follow at Live Oak Cemetery, Pass Christian. RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 9113 Kiln Delisle Rd., Pass Christian, is serving the family. An online obituary may be viewed at www.riemannfamily.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 27 to Feb. 29, 2020