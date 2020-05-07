Dennis Wayne "Rusty" Jingles, cherished father, brother, and uncle departed this life on Thursday, April 30, 2020. He was 64 years old and a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge. He is the son of the late Robert T. Jingles Sr. and Catherine Cornelius Jingles He leaves to cherish his memory one son whom he loved dearly- Chance (Autumn) Johnson; 2 sisters – Betty J. Glasper and Hattie J. Lang; 5 brothers – Robert Jr. (Shirley); Donald Ray, Jerome, Harold, and Michael (Mona); five grandchildren – Cejah, Toni Monae, Ayanna, Jermani, and Quentin; 2 uncles – Junior and Lionel Cornelius; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 8, 2020 from 9:00 – 11:00 at Carney Mackey Funeral Home, 1576 Robin Street, Baton Rouge LA 70807, followed by a private family service.

