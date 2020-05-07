Dennis Wayne Jingles
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dennis Wayne "Rusty" Jingles, cherished father, brother, and uncle departed this life on Thursday, April 30, 2020. He was 64 years old and a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge. He is the son of the late Robert T. Jingles Sr. and Catherine Cornelius Jingles He leaves to cherish his memory one son whom he loved dearly- Chance (Autumn) Johnson; 2 sisters – Betty J. Glasper and Hattie J. Lang; 5 brothers – Robert Jr. (Shirley); Donald Ray, Jerome, Harold, and Michael (Mona); five grandchildren – Cejah, Toni Monae, Ayanna, Jermani, and Quentin; 2 uncles – Junior and Lionel Cornelius; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 8, 2020 from 9:00 – 11:00 at Carney Mackey Funeral Home, 1576 Robin Street, Baton Rouge LA 70807, followed by a private family service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 7 to May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
8
Visitation
9:00 - 11:00 AM
Carney-Mackey Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
Send Flowers
Service
At Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carney-Mackey Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
1576 Robin Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 774-0390
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved