Native and resident of Baton Rouge, Dennis Wayne Taylor, Sr. died on November 27, 2020 at Ochsner Medical Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Visitation service Monday, Dec. 7, at A. Wesley's F.H., 10810 Ventress Dr., Maringouin, La. from 12 to 5 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2250 Main Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70802. There will be no visitation prior to the mass due to the current Covid-19 restrictions. Interment shall be at Green Oaks Memorial Park, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70815. Dennis leaves to cherish his precious memory four sons, Dennis Taylor, Jr .and Christopher Burchell of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Timothy Taylor and Joshua Taylor of Houston, Texas; one brother, Carl Taylor of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Professional services provided by A. Wesley's Funeral Home in Maringouin, La.

