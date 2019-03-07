Denral Shelton "Scooter" Stilley, age 87 of Loranger, Louisiana, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at North Oaks Medical Center. He was born on Friday, October 23, 1931, in New Orleans, Louisiana, the son of the late Denral Stilley and the late Myrtle Baham Stilley. Scooter attended Loranger Schools and was a charter member of the Loranger Baptist Church. Scooter was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict from 1953 to 1955. He was a dairy farmer and raised beef cattle during his life and was the owner of D.S. Stilley Water Well Service for 46 years. He loved the outdoors -hunting, fishing, and raising his own vegetables. Scooter was known for telling good hunting and fishing stories to his family and friends. Scooter is survived by his 3 sons, Shelton Stilley, Jack Stilley (Suzanne), and Lloyd Stilley (Melissa); grandchildren, James Earl Stilley (Ashley), Shad Stilley, Kayla Stilley, Faye Newman (Randy), Jack "J.D." Stilley (Jennifer), Charlie Ard (Lacey), and Misty Holton (Mitch); great-grandchildren, Hayes, Hyatt, Hadley, Hynlee, Mallory, Madelyn, Taylor, Lauren, Tyler, Jake, Trenton, and Abigayle; nephew, Kevin Ray Stilley; as well as longtime friend and neighbor, Milton Schleismann. In addition to his parents, Scooter was preceded in death by wife of 65 years, Jeanette Smith Stilley; brother, Marion Carroll Stilley; niece, Michelle Diane Stilley; and daughter-in-law, Jackie Edwards Stilley. Family and friends will be received at Loranger Baptist Church, 54078 Hwy 1062 Loranger, Louisiana 70446, on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 9:00 am until the funeral service begins at 11:00 am, with Pastor Mike Hegwood officiating. Interment will follow at Loranger Community Cemetery in Loranger, Louisiana. An online guest book is available at www.harrymckneely.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2019