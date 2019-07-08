Denver Populis passed away peacefully on July 6, 2019. He was born January 3, 1937 and was a resident of Walker, LA. Denver retired from Kaiser Aluminum and Hotard Bus lines. He served our country in the United States Army. Denver was a member of various organizations; Grand Lodge of Louisiana where he served as a Master Mason in 1965 and a member in good standing of Hurd Merrill in Livingston, LA; Shriner of Jerusalem Shrine Center in Destrehan, LA; Acacia Shriner Center in Baton Rouge, LA; Scottish Rite Valley of New Orleans 32 degree; Scottish Rite consistory of Baton Rouge, LA; The American Legion. Denver attended Walker Baptist Church and was a member of the choir. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Beulah Populis, his 12 siblings, and step-son, Donald Greg Smith. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Peggy Populis; his sons Lance Populis and Lester Jenkins (Michelle); step-sons Gary Smith (June) and Jeff Smith (Arely); six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren whom he enjoyed immensely. Services will be held at Resthaven Gardens of Memory in Baton Rouge Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Visitation hours will begin at 10am; Masonic Service at 1:30pm; Memorial service officiated by Dr. Richard Blue and Dr. Lonnie Wascom at 2pm with burial to follow in Resthaven. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Walker Baptist Church Food Pantry or Building fund. 10696 Florida Blvd. Walker, LA 70785 Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 8 to July 10, 2019