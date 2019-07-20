Guest Book View Sign Service Information Seale Funeral Service, Inc. 1720 S. Range Ave. Denham Springs , LA 70726 (225)-664-4143 Visitation 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Seale Funeral Service, Inc. 1720 S. Range Ave. Denham Springs , LA 70726 View Map Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Seale Funeral Service, Inc. 1720 S. Range Ave. Denham Springs , LA 70726 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Denzil Harold Miracle, 58, went to be with his Lord and Savior on July 16, 2019 surrounded by His family and friends. Born on July 10, 1961 to Harold Miracle and Barbara Jones. A graduate of Istrouma High School. Married the love of his life and best friend Melissa Midkiff Miracle on September 29th, 1984. Worked for Quality Engineering and Surveying as their chief. Cad Tech/Designer. Helping to design subdivisions, training new employees and much more. Owner of The Gentle Wind Dojo where he taught Aikito Marital Arts. He loved spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren. Avid Star Trek fan, costumer enjoyed designing his Klingon costumes and going to SiFi Cons. He is survived by his wife of 34 years Melissa Miracle. Sons Ryan Miracle his wife Shana, Adrian Miracle, Daughters Tamara Miracle, and Amanda Bloomfield and her husband Cameron. Ten grandchildren Sion, Newton, Peyton, Gaven, Abby, Damian, Raelyn, Gabe, Annabelle, and Bella. A huge thanks to his nephew Jordan, aka his gentle giant, for all his help and support. His father Harold Miracle, sisters Bonita Day and A. Grace Day Kelley. Preceded in death by Mom Barbara Day and Grandmother Lillian Jones. Memorial service to be held at Seale Funeral Home on Tuesday July 23, visitation from 12-2 with celebration of life service immediately following at 2. We would like to thank the staff at Amedisys for their care and help during his last weeks. Especially his nurses Megan, Angela and his aid Rhonda that made our lives much easier. Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 20 to July 23, 2019

