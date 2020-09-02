1/1
Deon Rechell Milton "Chell" King
Deon Rechell Milton King "Chell" entered into eternal rest at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital, Baton Rouge, on Friday, August 28, 2020. She was a native of St. Francisville, Louisiana and a resident of Wakefield, Louisiana. Viewing at St. Francisville Funeral Home on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 4-7:00 pm; Private Memorial Service for the family, Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 11:00 -12:00. The public is welcome to attend the graveside burial at Galilee Full Gospel Baptist Church Cemetery, 7052 Galilee Church Road, St. Francisville, LA. (Please wear Mask). Survivors include her devoted husband, Preston King; 2 sons and one daughter, Tyler, Christian, and Kyra King; parents, Reverend Donald Sr., and Laura Brooks-Milton; Mother-in-Law, Thelma McKinsey-King; 2 Brothers, Tim Milton (Akisha) and her twin, Donald Ray Milton, Jr.; a Goddaughter, Megan Armstrong; Godmothers, Rosa Shilo and Angela Landrum; Sister-in-Law, Erica King-Wilson (Justin), 2 Brothers-in-Law, Sedrick Culbreath (Teawanna)), and Westley King (Breannaka); a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Jerry Sr and Matilda Brooks; paternal grandparents, Clayton and Maria Milton; and father-in-law, Reverend Roosevelt King, Jr.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 2 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Viewing
04:00 - 07:00 PM
St Francisville Funeral Home
SEP
5
Memorial service
11:00 AM
St Francisville Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
St Francisville Funeral Home
5914 Commerce St
Saint Francisville, LA 70775
(225) 635-3493
