Deontré Rashaad Williams

Service Information
Hall Davis and Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA
70807
(225)-778-1612
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Hall Davis and Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mount Zion Baptist Church Inner City
24400 Eleanor Dr.
Plaquemine, LA
Service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Mount Zion Baptist Church Inner City
24400 Eleanor Dr.
Plaquemine, LA
Obituary
Deontré Rashaad Williams entered into eternal rest on January 17, 2020, at the age of 26. He was a Deputy Sheriff with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office. Survived by his mother, Leslie (Craig) Jackson; daughter, Amiyah Williams; sister, Tyler Veal; brother, Trévon (Brandi) Williams. Preceded in death by his father, Joseph P. Williams. Visitation Friday, January 24, 2020, 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation continues Saturday, January 25, 2020, 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Mount Zion Baptist Church Inner City, 24400 Eleanor Dr., Plaquemine, LA. Elder Howard Georgetown, officiating. Interment Our Lady of Prompt Succor Cemetery, White Castle, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 22 to Jan. 25, 2020
