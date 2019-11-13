On Wednesday, November 06, 2019, Dereck D. Jones, a loving son and brother, passed away at the age of 41. Dereck was born on March 24, 1978 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana to Pamela Jones Gibson and Grant Gibson Sr. Dereck had a passion for writing music. He was also known for his compassionate, giving spirit. Dereck was preceded in death by his father Grant Gibson Sr. He is survived by his mother Pamela Gibson, Grandmother Lillie Mae McGuffey-Taylor, seven siblings: Taj, Jabor, Nicole, Latrina, Shenitha, Grant Jr., Martinea and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Visitation Friday November 15, 2019 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm at A Wesley Funeral Home 10810 Ventress Dr Maringouin, La 70757. Visitation Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 8:00 am until Funeral Service at 10:00 am at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church 9700 Scenic Highway Baton Rouge, La. Interment in Hilleryville Cemetery Darrow, La. Professional Services entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 13 to Nov. 16, 2019