Dereck Marie Jackson

Service Information
Hall Davis and Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA
70807
(225)-778-1612
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Hall Davis and Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
1:00 PM
Beech Grove United Methodist Church
150 Highway 960
Clinton, LA
View Map
Obituary
Dereck Marie Jackson entered into eternal rest on March 7, 2020 at the age of 26. She enjoyed singing, rapping, dancing, drawing, poetry, comedy and spending times with family and friends. Survived by her father, Joe Kidd; mother and stepfather, Robin Jackson Dillon and Deverened Dillon; daughter, Aziah Jackson; son, Isaiah Jackson; sisters, Ava Spears, Zachary Jackson and Taylor Jackson; brothers, Jeremy Stewart and Courtland Jackson. Preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents, brother, cousins and uncles. Visitation Thursday, March 19, 2020, 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Funeral Service Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 1:00 pm, Beech Grove United Methodist Church, 150 Highway 960, Clinton, LA. Pastor Freddie Queen officiating. Interment Beech Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 18 to Mar. 21, 2020
