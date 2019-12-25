Derek Joseph "Nup" Zimmer

Obituary
Derek "Nup" Joseph Zimmer, a resident of Lutcher, peacefully gained his wings on Friday, December 20, 2019 at the age of 36 after a long and courageous battle of MPS. He is survived by his parents, Byron and Sheila Martin Zimmer; brother, Dustin Zimmer and wife Danielle; sister, Daphne Dicharry and husband Michael; nieces and nephews, Brayden and Brooklyn Zimmer and Mason and Mya Dicharry; grandfather, Michel Martin Jr.; godparents, Kimbo Martin and Tammy Roussel; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Eddie and Gertrude Zimmer and Doris Martin; and puppy dog, Lucky Boo. A visitation will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Rose Lynn Funeral Services from 8 AM until 10:45 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Church at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Rose Lynn Funeral Services is in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 25 to Dec. 27, 2019
