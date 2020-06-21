Derek Lee Rushing was born on July 24, 1992, and passed away unexpectedly on June 19, 2020, at the age of 27. He was a 2011 graduate from Live Oak High School and was employed at CMC Corporate Solutions, and spent many years working in the family business, Rushing Flooring. Some of the best times were spent working side by side with his brother Brynt. Survived by his Mother and Stepfather, Judy Lee Terrase and Christopher DeMers of Gonzales, LA; Father and Stepmother Mike and Angie Rushing of Denham Springs, LA; Brother and Sister-in-law, Brynt and Kayla Rushing; niece Natalie Parker of Greenwell Springs, LA; Sister, Caitlyn Michelle Rushing and her partner, Jessica Bonner and her daughter, Amelia Elkins of Denham Springs, LA; stepbrother John and Heather Harris of Corpus Christi, TX and their daughter Jordyn; stepsister Christina Beaugh and husband Ethan and their daughters Kenzi, Kerri and Kannyn of Denham Springs, LA; Aunt and Uncle, Jana and Richard Hackett of Buffalo, MO; Cousins, Alec and his wife, Molly Hackett of Thatcher, UT; Mitchell Lee Hackett, of Springfield, MO; Emma Rose Hackett, of Buffalo, MO; Uncle and Aunt, David and Stacy Rushing of Melbourne, FL.; Step-Uncle Patrick DeMers and girlfriend Mallory Kolb of Sterlington, LA. Grandmothers, Laura Jeanette Noble Lee of Fair Grove, MO and Brenda Dean Rushing of Baton Rouge, LA. Step-Grandparents, Judy and Jack DeMers of Monroe, LA. Step-Grandparents Wade and Sandra Aultman, of Sumrall, MS; Cousins, Bryce, Taylor, and Ethan Rushing of Baton Rouge, LA. Loving girlfriend, Weston McGlothren, her son, Clayton and their baby boy due in October. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, in Denham Springs on Wednesday June 24, 2020, from 1pm until Celebration of Life Service at 3pm. Burial will follow in Redwood Baptist Church Cemetery, in Ethel. Preceded in death by his Grandfathers, Clarence V. Lee and Daryl U. Rushing; Uncle, Bryan S. Rushing and Aunt Sheree Aultman. Those special memories of you will always bring a smile. If only we could have you back for just a little while. Then we could sit and talk again just like we used to do. You always meant so very much and always will too. The fact that you're no longer here will always cause us pain, But you're forever in our hearts …until we meet again. We love you Derek. We love you… our precious son. Arrangements under the direction of Seale Funeral Home.

