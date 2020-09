Or Copy this URL to Share

Elder Derek M. Pate, Sr., 54, a resident of Hammond, La., departed this life Thursday, September 3, 2020 at St. Tammany Hospital in Covington, La. Visitations Friday, September 11, 2020 from 5 pm-8 pm, MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, 7803 Florida Blvd., Denham Springs, LA 70727 and Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 9 am until religious service. Funeral service at 12 noon at Claiborne AME Zion Church, 47210 Highway 16, Pine Grove, LA 70453. Elder Johnny Dunomes is the officiant. Interment in Claiborne Church Cemetery.

