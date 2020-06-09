Derley Stein Barbier
Derley passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at the age of 81. She was a native of White Castle and resident of Bayou Pigeon. Derley was a retired Beautician. A private graveside service will be held for family and close friends on Friday, June 12th at 11 a.m., at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church Cemetery Mausoleum in White Castle, conducted by Rev. Tim Grimes. Derley is survived by her husband of 61 years, Richard "Dickie" J. Barbier of Bayou Pigeon, a daughter, Dawn Barbier Cortez and husband Lemcy; a son, Brent Barbier and wife Cherie Bujol; a sister, Joycelyn LeNoir and husband Gordon; six grandchildren, Shawn Barbier and wife Ashley, Shai Barbier, Vance Russo and wife Claresa Adams, Ross Barbier, Ashley Barbier, and Brady Ferachi; five great-grandchildren. Derley was preceded in death by two sons, Mark Barbier and Layne Barbier (infant); her parents, Steve Stein and Goeta Alleman Gros; one sister, Alana Tanner; four brothers, Medric, Merlice, Lionel and Warren Stein; and a grandchild, Brennan Bujol. Pallbearers will be Ross Barbier, Vance Russo, Shawn Barbier, Lionel Stein, Jr., and Lemcy Cortez. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.

June 9, 2020
The entire staff at Wilbert Funeral Service expresses our sincere condolences. May your heart soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times spent together as you celebrate a life well lived!
The Staff of Wilbert Funeral Home
