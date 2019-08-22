Derrick Cordell Smith passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019 at the age of 45. He was born on May 22, 1974 in Baton Rouge, La to the union of Charles and Rose Kelly Smith. Derrick was a graduate of McKinley High School's Class of 1993. He graduated from barber school in 1996 and was a barber for 23 years. Known in the community as "Chill" in the first chair at Hilltop Barbershop many came daily to get "faded by Chill." Derrick leaves to cherish his memory his devoted wife of 8 years, Tonya Gordon Smith; Mother, Rose Kelly Smith; Sister, Coretta Smith Kimble (Darius), Brother Charles Smith, Jr. (Starr), daughters Desiree, Paige, Natia, and Ashlei, and a son Aaron; nieces, Caellen, Camerin and Corinne Kimble; nephews, Terrance and Dylan Smith; Aunts, Arlene Kelly Reynolds (Jackie) and Helen Walker; cousins, Darren and Kelley Reynolds; and his long time friends Bronson Givens, Kyle Williams, Rodney Vincent, Darian Cain, Marlon Bell, and Alton James. Preceded in death by his father, Charles Smith, Sr.; paternal grandparents, Nelson and Mildred Smith; maternal grandparents Thomas and Hattie Kelly. There will be a viewing Friday, August 23, 2019 from 5 – 8 pm at Winnfield Funeral Home. A block party at Campus Cuts on Nicholson from 5-9 pm Sunday, August 25, 2019. Please wear McKinley Blue to the block party.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019