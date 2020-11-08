Derrick J. Sims, Jr. a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on November 2, 2020 at the age of 20 years old. He is preceded in death by his 4 great grandmothers, Irma Dorsey, Irma Lloyd, Myrdes Sims and Vera Smith; 3 great grandfathers, John Dorsey, Norman Lloyd and Simon Irvin; 2 grandfathers, John Albert and James Johnson; and a great aunt, Loretta Bethley. He leaves to cherish his memory his mother and father, Marquita L. Albert and Derrick J. Sims, Sr.; his sisters, Sarah Sims and Paige Albert; his grandmothers, Valeria Mack and Wanda Sims; grandfathers, Willie Sims, Jr. and Oliver F. Mack; an uncle, Darryl Albert; his aunts, Arkeba Albert, Arleda Albert, Melaine Sims, Shannon Sims; and a cousin, DeAndre Landry. His services are private.

