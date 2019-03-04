Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Derrick Paul Rachel. View Sign

Derrick Paul Rachel passed away unexpectedly as a result of a heart attack, on Sunday, February 24, 2019, at the age of 32. Derrick graduated from the Louisiana Culinary Institute. He was employed with Eastman Chemical, where he loved his coworkers and his job. Derrick was a devoted husband and father who loved Mattie, Kayden, and Kallie more than anything. He enjoyed life to the fullest with weekly crab buffets. Derrick is survived by his wife, Stephanie Penton Rachel; daughter, Mattie Rachel; stepchildren, Kayden and Kallie Smith ; parents, Janet Jarreau (Thomas) and Arville Paul Rachel Jr. (Laura); sister, Adrienne Rachel; brother, Patrick Rachel (Megan); niece, Alice Rachel; paternal grandparents, Arville Paul Sr. and Jean Rachel; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins, as well as his beloved dog Buster. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Joseph "Lee" and Bernice Jarreau; and mother-in-law, Kathyerine Whittington. Arrangements have been entrusted to McLin & Manley Funeral Home and Cremation Services. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Derrick's life with visitation Wednesday, March 6, 2019, from 11:00 am until funeral services begin at 1:00 pm at Christ's Community Church 26574 Juban Rd. Denham Springs, LA. Burial will follow in Greenoaks Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, we request you write your favorite memories of Derrick to be sealed and provided to his daughter Mattie at a later date. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2019

