Desiree Landry Clark, a resident of Prairieville, LA passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020 at her home after a long battle with illness. She was born in Napoleonville, LA to Charles "Chase" and Diane Landry on January 17, 1961. Desiree was a graduate of Assumption High School, class of 1979 and LSU in 1984. Her greatest joy was fishing with Taylor and spending time outdoors with family and friends, especially her dear friend Robin Bergeron. She also spent many hours playing cards with family and watching LSU sports. She is survived by her husband, Russell Clark; son, Taylor Clark; her parents; stepchildren, Garrett Clark and Shannon Clark; step grandchildren, Shelbie Clark, Lexi Dubroc and Sawyer Freeman. She is also survived by a brother, David Landry and spouse Darlene; sisters, Denise Mitchell and spouse Ralph and Dolly Landry as well as numerous nieces and nephews.Visitation will be held at Ourso Funeral Home in Gonzales on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 5PM until 9PM. Visitation will resume at St. John Catholic Church in Prairieville from 9:30AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. Burial will follow at Serenity Oaks. Ourso Funeral Home (www.oursofh.com) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 2 to Mar. 5, 2020