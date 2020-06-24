Desmond Andrew Matthews
Desmond Andrew Matthews, a resident of Baker, LA and native of Jackson, LA departed this life at 7am Wednesday, June 17, 2020. He was 26. Desmond was a 2013 graduate of Northdale Magnet Academy. Visitation will be Friday, June 26, 2020 from 9:30am until 10:45am. Invitation Only Graveside Services at 11am at Mt. Hope Cemetery 9654 Hwy 10 Ethel, LA 70730. Evangelist Sherman Winn, officiating. He is survived by his father Amos Williams, 2 Sisters: Michelle' Coates, and Ariel Bradford, and 1 Brother: Dustin Matthews. Desmond is preceded in death by his mother Desiree Matthews. Arrangements entrusted to Richardson Funeral Home of Clinton (225) 683-5222.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mt. Hope Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Richardson Funeral Home
11816 Jackson Street
Clinton, LA 70722
(225) 683-5222
